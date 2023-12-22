LUBBOCK, Texas — The year 2023 was crazy for many in the Lubbock community. EverythingLubbock.com created a list of the most absurd news stories in the Lubbock area in 2023 to recap the chaotic year.

Miracle Chicken – A Littlefield woman hit a chicken with her car traveling 25 miles per hour and unexpectedly found the chicken alive in her car seven days later.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com; Courtesy Photo)

Tumbleweed invasion – In early 2023, Lubbock homeowners were plagued with larger amounts of tumbleweeds than they knew what to do with. A local landscaping company offered to help those affected and the City of Lubbock gave residents access to dispose of the tumbleweeds.

Adult mannequin– Driving between Shallowater and Wolfforth, a woman thought she saw a body at the side of the road, but after calling the police, found out it was an adult mannequin.

Man climbs cell phone tower – A Lubbock man used just a chair and a shirt to climb a “bob” wire fence to gain entry to a cell phone tower. When police arrived, he was climbing up the cell phone tower.

(Nexstar/Staff)

Lubbock dust storm – The South Plains was hit with over 100-mile winds at the end of February that made the sky red, brown and almost impossible to see from a distance.

Dust storm, SW Lubbock (Nexstar/Lauren Matter)

Plane narrowly misses home – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Hale County, narrowly missing a house. The pilot was not hurt and no other injuries were reported

(EverythingLubbock.com/ NexstarMediaGroup)

Driveway squatters – After reviewing security camera footage, Lubbock residents discovered two people, whom they did not know, peeing on their driveway. Another home nearby was also a victim of bathroom bandits.

Texas Tech possum – At the Texas Tech game against Texas Christian University, a possum unexpectedly charged across the field. The possum was later captured safely by the Lubbock Animal Shelter, but it was the talk of the town for the next week.

Gas mixup – A fuel vendor at the Hale Center Allsup’s accidentally switched the gas and diesel tanks. Customers noticed issues with their vehicles after purchasing gas from the location. Yesway assured it would pay for all damages.

Photo courtesy of KAMR

If you remember a local story from 2023 that was just as unbelievable as the ones above, please email it to newsweb@everythinlubbock.com.