Unified Development Code Module Four Released for Public Comment

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) —

The City of Lubbock is creating a Unified Development Code that will revise, update and combine all current development-related ordinances and regulations into a single comprehensive document. Throughout this process, the engagement of the public is not only important, but integral to the success of this new code. The fourth of four draft modules has been released by the Planning Department for review and comments from the public. This draft module consists of provisions related to Environmental Management, Administrative and Legislative Bodies, Development Review Procedures, Nonconformities, Enforcement and Remedies, and Word Usage. Currently, all modules are open for public comment.

The public is invited to review and comment on all modules of the Unified Development Code. More information on this project, its progress, and instructions on how to comment on the document can be found at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/planning/unified-development-code.

