Unified Development Code Module One released for public comment by City of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock is creating a Unified Development Code that will revise, update and combine all current development-related ordinances and regulations into a single comprehensive document. Throughout this process, public engagement is not only important, but integral to the success of this new code. The first of four draft modules has been released by the Planning Department for review and comments from the public. This draft module consists of the General Provisions, Zoning Districts, and Land Uses located within the Unified Development Code.

The public is invited to review and comment on all modules of the Unified Development Code. More information on this project, its progress, and instructions on how to comment on Module One can be found at ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/planning/unified-development-code.

(News release from City of Lubbock)