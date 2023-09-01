LUBBOCK, Texas — A new “coffee lounge,” Brewed Awakening 806, will be coming soon to Lubbock in September 2023, according to a social media post.

The Brewed Awakening 806 indicated on social media it will bring a unique and upscale atmosphere coffee lounge to Lubbock by providing more activities than just selling coffee.

The coffee lounge will feature lattes, specialty drinks and fresh-pressed juices for customers to buy, the post mentioned.

Additionally, Brewed Awakening 806 will have party rooms to rent for interested customers. However, the post said it will not be used just for parties. People can rent the room for baby showers, birthdays, work events and more.

To add to its uniqueness, the coffee lounge will have an art gallery displayed from local artists.

Brewed Awakening 806 will be located at 1021 University Avenue.