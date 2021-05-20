United and Market Street expanding e-commerce services with online party tray, custom cake ordering

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Thursday, United Supermarkets and Market Street announced that locations across Texas now offer online party tray and cake ordering, according to a United Supermarkets news release.

“Just in time for graduation season, this expansion is yet another step in making the e-commerce more comprehensive and equal to all the convenient services guests find inside the store,” the release said.

Online offerings for party trays include things like party sub platters, flatbread paninis, shrimp cocktail and sushi trays. Customers can also find a charcuterie platter to pair with a bottle of wine, the release said.





“We are truly excited to continue the expansion of our e-commerce offerings,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “Being able to meet our guests’ needs in the most convenient way possible is what we are here to do. This furthers our ability to do that.”

Online offerings for party trays include everything from party sub platters and flatbread paninis to shrimp cocktail and sushi trays. Guests can even find the perfect charcuterie platter to pair with a bottle of wine to share with friends.

If guests are planning a party for the kids, look no further than the “Just for Kids” section — complete with ham and cheese sandwich platters, chicken tenders with dipping sauce or even cheese burger sliders.

No celebration or gathering is complete without something sweet. Now, guests can order custom cakes from the store bakery using the online ordering platform.

“E-commerce is here to stay and we intend to do everything we can to enhance and build that avenue of our business,” Hopper said. “We look forward to providing this new service to our guests and look forward to other innovations and expansions in the future.”