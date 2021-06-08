United Express and United Family to present Special Olympics with $22,285 check

The following is a news release from The United Family.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – On Tuesday, United Express and the United Family presented the Special Olympics of Texas with a check for $22,285. This was the amount raised across all the United Express locations around the state.

Communities across the state stepped up to raise these funds for the athletes who benefit from the work of the Special Olympics. The money raised during this campaign will be split up among the areas and communities in which they were raised.

“We are so proud to continue our support of the Special Olympics through our fundraising campaign across our United Express locations,” said Angelos Lambis, director of fuel and convenience for the United Family. “The mission of the Special Olympics is a very important one. We are so blessed to be a small part of helping them complete that mission.”

“Special Olympics Texas is so proud to partner with The United Express Stores across our West and North Texas markets,” said Ashley Pena, west region associate executive director for Special Olympics Texas. “As we come back from more than a year away from the playing field, the funding provided to us through this campaign will help us kick off our 2021 competition season. Partnerships such as this, are how we as an organization continue to provide life changing opportunities for thousands of athletes across the state, especially those in our own community. We look forward to the continued growth of our partnership and serving our athletes together.”

(News release from The United Family)