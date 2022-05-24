LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

United Express fuel and convenience stores launch a donate-at-the-register fundraiser campaign that benefits Special Olympics chapters in their local areas. The campaign will run until June 8, 2022.

United Express has been a proud supporter of the Special Olympics since 2015 and it continues its support through fundraising efforts as well as volunteering at events. During that time, United Express and The United Family have raised more than $100,000 for Special Olympics chapters across the region.

“We are so thankful to be in a position where we can help support the mission and activities of the Special Olympics,” said Angelos Lambis, director of fuel and convenience for The United Family as well as board member for Special Olympics Lubbock. “These organizations across our trade areas do so much good for their communities. We are excited to do our part to help.”

Guests can contribute to the fundraiser by adding any dollar amount to their bill at checkout in any of the 38 United Express locations in Texas and New Mexico. The money raised will stay local to the market it is raised in.

About The United Family®

In its 106th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 96 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

