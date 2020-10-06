United Family announces $500,000 donation to United Way foundations

LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets announced a $500,000 donation to United Way organizations along with the opening of its new store in Lubbock Tuesday.

Of the $500,000 that was donated, $119,000 will go to the Lubbock Area United Way, according to a press release from United. The rest of the money will be distributed amongst 27 other United Way local chapters across Texas and New Mexico.

The donation is done annually, and the money is typically raised through the Jackie Pierce Charity Classic, which was canceled due to COVID-19 this year. Still, United went through with the donation.

“Even under very unique and challenging circumstances, we were able to pull off something pretty special this year,” said Matt Corbin, marketing director for the United Family and JPCC Chairman. “The tenacity of this organization and their vendor partners to roll up their sleeves and ensure the United Way agencies depending on them were not disappointed was amazing to see. The tournament went on – even without the golf.”

The new United Supermarkets site will be located at 114th Street and Slide Road. It will be the 12th United store in the city.