United Family announces grand opening of first WIC location

The United Family, along with Texas WIC, is pleased to invite the public to the grand opening of the first brick and mortar location inside a grocery store. This new initiative will premier with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, January 23 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Supermarkets at 2630 Parkway Drive.

“The United Family believes in supporting guests in every community it serves. This partnership with Texas WIC is a natural fit as they provide nutritional education, along with a variety of services geared to creating and nurturing healthy families across the state of Texas,” said Joe Womble, Lubbock Regional Vice President of the United Family.

The United Family is honored to cultivate this partnership with Texas WIC, serving residents in Lubbock and surrounding communities.

WHO:

Joe Womble, Regional Vice President, The United Family

Edgar Curtis, State Director, Texas WIC

W. D. Powell, Executive Director, South Plains Community Action Association, Inc.

WHAT:

Texas WIC – Grand Opening

WHEN:

Thursday, January 23.

WHERE:

United Supermarkets

2630 Parkway Drive

Lubbock, TX. 79403

