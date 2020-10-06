United Family breaks ground on new Supermarket location

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family announced Tuesday that a new United Supermarkets location would be opening in southwest Lubbock, and would be located on the Northwest corner of 114th and Slide.

“You can’t ever have too many United, but you can have too many grocery stores,” said Robert Taylor, CEO of United Family.

The first United store opened in Lubbock in 1949, making this 12th United location in Lubbock.

“We have all grown up in Lubbock or in West Texas communities. We’ve carried out groceries for you, and we’ve hired your kids to work in our stores, and we’ve put food on your table with a smile, and definitely, we at United are West Texas,” said Taylor.

With this new store, United is hoping to bring around 250 jobs to Lubbock. It will also include a new floor planned aimed at keeping guests safe and healthy.

“During the planning stages, one thing that changed was the whole world, was COVID. So that influenced us quite a bit. You’ll see wider aisles, you’ll see more roomy checkouts, you’ll see fewer things that are touched by the guest. We’re going to do as many of those things to safely serve our guests as we can,” said Taylor.

Inside the new location, local barbecue restaurant Evie Mae’s, will be opening their second location.

United president

“We just think it fits in really well with what we want to do locally,” said President of United Family, Sidney Hopper.

With Tuesday’s announcement, the United Family also donated $500,000 they had raised to United Way.

“They continue to serve our community in a way that no one else does,” said Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope.

And the United Family is hoping that this store will mean more donations toward education and combating food insecurity.

“We often say at United that we are in the service and people business, we just happen to sell groceries, and I think that’s the case. The support our guests have shown us makes it possible for us to reinvest in the communities that we serve. We thank our guests for their loyalty so we can continue with the service for many, many years to come,” said Taylor.

This new United is located a mile away from where the new H-E-B is set to open on October 28. This United is set to open in the summer of 2021.