LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Thursday, United Supermarkets and Market Street presented the American Cancer Society with a check for $9,600 in honor of National Teddy Bear Day and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The funds will go to support their children’s programs.

The funds are raised through the sale of special teddy bears in floral departments across The United Family. For each teddy bear purchased, a $1 donation is made to the American Cancer Society.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month began as a way to raise awareness and funds for those affected by childhood cancer. According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, one in 285 children in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday.

Bradley Gaines, director of floral for The United Family, said this fundraiser is a fun way for guests to not only celebrate National Teddy Bear Day but also a way to help raise funds to help those dealing with childhood cancer.

“We are so proud to support the American Cancer Society while also celebrating National Teddy Bear Day,” Gaines said. “We hope this is a fun and sweet way for people to give back to their communities.”

(Photo provided in a press release from The United Family)

