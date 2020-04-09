United Family continues 104-year-old tradition, closes stores for Easter Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the United Family:

The United Family will close all stores and auxiliary operations on Sunday, April 12,

2020, for team members to enjoy a well-deserved day at home with their families. The store has closed on Easter Sunday for the entirety of its 104-years of operation.

“Our tradition has been to close on Easter, so our team members can spend the day with their families. This year, that time away is more important than ever,” said Robert Taylor, CEO of The United Family.

“During the COVID-19 outbreak, our team members have served guests and supplied food for American tables. Their efforts have been nothing short of amazing. They are our heroes,” Taylor added.

Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, said, “Our country is facing unprecedented challenges. I am so thankful for our 18,000 team members, and I know their faith will carry them through. We are so happy for our team to have a day to spend with their families reflecting on the Easter season.”

Stores will reopen on Monday, April 13 at 7 a.m.

(This is a press release from the United Family.)