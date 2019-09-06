United Family donates over $14,000 to Special Olympics

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family is donating $14,001.73 to Special Olympics Texas, South Plains Area on Tuesday, September 10.

According to a release from the United Family, $13,001.73 comes from a register campaign at United Express locations and $1,000 comes from a corporate donation from the United Family.

The donation will take place from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the United Express location at 12825 Indiana Ave.

Read the full release from the United Family below:

The United Family is proud to donate $14,001.73 to Special Olympics Texas, South Plains Area. The donation, which will take place Tuesday, September 10th, follows a register campaign at United Express locations which raised $13,001.73. In addition to the funds raised by guests, The United Family is making a corporate donation of $1,000.

“We are humbled by the support that our guests show and the efforts of our team members every time there is a campaign to help organizations in this area,” said Robert Taylor, CEO of The United Family. “The funds that were collected will stay right here in Lubbock and benefit Special Olympics Texas to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition to their athletes.”

Special Olympics Texas is a registered 501(c)(3), non-profit organization supported by private donations from individuals, corporations and organizations throughout the state. The organization is heavily supported by volunteers who serve as coaches, officials, committee members, competition assistants, speech coaches and much more.

“We are so grateful for our partnership with United Fuels Express and we love seeing the support that comes from our local community,” said Ashley Pena, Executive Director – West Region, Special Olympics Texas. “We hope to continue to see this partnership grow as we all work together to create a more inclusive community for our athletes, families and partners. Knowing that the United Family is alongside us in our mission means the world to us.”