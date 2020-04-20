United Family donating 11,320 pounds of apples to the South Plains Food Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from The United Family:

United Supermarkets and Market Street are celebrating a decade of giving to the Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ program with the delivery of 11,320 pounds of apples to the South Plains Food Bank on Tuesday, April 21 at 10:30 a.m.

The longest-running retail partner in the Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ program, The United Family has donated more than 500,000 pounds of apples and fed more than 100,000 families in the 10 years of participation.

This donation marks a continuing commitment by The United Family as one of the original partners of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ program, sponsored by FirstFruits Marketing of Washington. FirstFruits created the to help feed the underserved while bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity in the United States.

The apple donation is in addition to the food and produce donated by The United Family to the South Plains Food Bank each month.

Since Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ was introduced in 2010, more than 1.2 million pounds of fresh apples have been donated to local food banks with donations taking place across the U.S. and Canada.

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 21 at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE:

South Plains Food Bank

5605 M.L.K. Jr Blvd.

Lubbock, TX. 79404

WHO:

David Weaver, South Plains Food Bank

Robert Taylor, Sidney Hopper, Tony Crumpton, The United Family

About The United Family :

In its 104th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 53 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and their distribution center in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 94 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.unitedtexas.com.

