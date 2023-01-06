LUBBOCK, Texas — Amigos Grocery stores across West Texas are hosting the first “New Year, New You” health fair on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

At the Health Fair, Amigos is offering free glucose screenings, blood pressure and cholesterol checks to the public.

Rebekah Bernal, Hispanic Innovation Manager for the United Family, said events like these are important to the community they serve.

“…to give them the resources that they may not know that’s available to them or may not have easily access to them,” Bernal said.

There are also ways for everyone to view healthier eating.

“We’re going to allow our guests to demo those items [wheat tortillas and pico de gallo] and give them an option to try those because you never know. And maybe they’ve just never tried them but providing a demo to our guests. And then the resources to letting them know this is a small step to getting healthier options,” Bernal said.

Bernal told Eveythinglubbock.com there will be bilingual options and literature offered for the whole community.

The following locations will be holding a Health Fair:

· Amigos – Lubbock – 112 N. University

· Amigos – Plainview – 2403 N. Columbia Ave.

· Amigos – Hereford – 250 N. 25 Mile Ave.

· Amigos – Amarillo – 3300 I-40 East