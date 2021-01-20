United Family hosting second job fair, hiring event for Buddy Holly Hall & new restaurant Rave On

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:
On January 21, United Food & Beverage Services will host a second hiring event and job fair for food service positions at the new Buddy Holly Hall as well as its new restaurant “Rave On.” There are a number of positions still open.
As part of the United Family, these new positions will offer weekly pay, flexible scheduling, a positive work environment, college saving plans as well as full-time and part-time employment options. On top of that, successful candidates will be working in a state-of-the-art cultural events facility.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, January 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be located at the Buddy Holly Hall at 1300 Mac Davis Lane.
Positions in the kitchen include a variety of cooks. Positions on the restaurant team and banquet team will include dish washers, bussers, bartenders, food servers as well as hosts/hostesses.
Candidates can visit the application portal by following this link www.theunitedfamily.com/raveonjobs or by texting BHH to 44300. They can also come to the event for on-the-spot interviews. Candidates having a completed application will help expedite the interview process.
United Food and Beverage is excited to bring together a new team to make Buddy Holly Hall and “Rave On” one of the premier entertainment and dining experiences in Texas. Apply today!
*In an effort to keep everyone safe, we remind applicants to wear a mask and be prepared to socially distance at the hiring event*
About The United Family®
In its 105th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 95 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.
(News release from The United Family)