LUBBOCK, Texas– United Family pharmacies announced in a press it was offering flu and respiratory vaccines ahead of “illness season.”

According to a press release from the grocery chain, pharmacy teams at United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos are “ready and equipped” to give flu vaccines, the new COVID-19 vaccine and respiratory illness.

The release stated that everyone over the age of 12 years old qualifies to receive the seasonal COVID-19 vaccine as long as it’s been two months after their last dose of an older vaccine.

United will also provide access to vaccines for Shingles, Tetanus, Pneumonia, HPC, Meningitis, Hep A and Hep B.