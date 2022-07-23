The following is a press release from The United Family:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In July, pharmacies across The United Family in Texas and New Mexico began to stock the low-cost Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test kits behind counters. While a package typically costs around $12, the test kits are frequently free through most insurance providers.

In addition to being affordably priced, the Flowflex at-home test kits contain an easy-to-use nasal swab that returns results in 15 minutes. They are also approved for use with children as young as 2-years-old.

These tests allow guests to test at home prior to potentially spreading the virus to their family, friends and community. They are also perfect for self-testing before a vacation or work-related travel. With a shelf life of approximately 16 months, guests won’t have to worry about the Flowflex test kits expiring as they keep them on hand for any situation.

“The Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test is a reliable and easy option for guests to use as we continue to navigate life with this virus,” said Tim Purser, director of pharmacy for The United Family. “Fortunately, the cost of these tests is low and, in many cases, can be covered by insurance plans.”

Guests can stop by any United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market or Amigos that has a pharmacy and ask about the Flowflex tests and other tests like them.

