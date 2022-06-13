LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

As people begin their summer travel, pharmacy teams at United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos unveil an extensive list of available vaccinations.

United Family pharmacy teams actually specialize in international travel vaccines that make healthy travel out of the country as easy as possible. Most travel destinations outside of the United States like Africa, South America and Mexico have diseases that can be serious. Fortunately, many of these diseases are preventable with a simple vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitors diseases across the globe and maintains a list of recommended vaccines depending on the travel country. On top of that, the CDC says a majority of U.S. adults are missing many routine vaccinations.

“We all know how exciting it can be to embark on that highly anticipated summer vacation,” said Crockett Tidwell, clinical services manager and vaccine expert for The United Family. “However, nothing quite ruins a trip like getting sick. Fortunately, United Family pharmacies are equipped to handle a wide variety of immunizations for both domestic and foreign travel.”

Offerings include immunizations for Pneumonia, Shingles, Meningitis, Tdap, HPV, Cholera, COVID-19, Typhoid, Yellow Fever, Whooping Cough and more. Travel Vaccine Consultations are by appointment only. Guests can make an appointment with one of United’s Travel Health Specialists by calling 866-277-2843.

About The United Family ®

In its 106th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 96 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

(Press release from The United Family)