United Family presents $65k donation to community COVID-19 response fund

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the United Family. On Tuesday, United Supermarkets presented a check for $65,000 to the Community Foundation of West Texas for the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund.

While United Supermarkets made a lead donation of $25,000, the community donated nearly $40,000 at registers beginning March 28 and extending into May. Guests had the opportunity to donate to the fund at locations in Lubbock, Levelland, Post, Plainview, and Slaton.

Created in late March, the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund was established through a partnership between the Community Foundation of West Texas and the Lubbock Area United Way.

The intent of the fund is to deploy resources rapidly to community-based organizations who are working to help those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

“I have served our region for 21 years in philanthropy. I have seen the best in people, answering the call in the toughest of times,” said Stephen P. Warren, president of CFWT. “United Supermarkets and your amazing customers are the best of people. Thank you for your generosity to the Covid-19 Response Fund. A fund which helped your friends and neighbors in an unprecedented time of need.”

“We are grateful to the United Family and its customers for their consistent support of South Plains communities,” said Glenn Cochran, Lubbock Area United Way CEO. “Their generosity toward the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund reminds us that giving and neighborliness are at the core of United as a company. The pandemic has affected many individuals and families in our community, and we must all continue to follow United’s example of support for our South Plains neighbors.”

(This is a press release from the United Family)