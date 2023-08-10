LUBBOCK, Texas — Throughout July, the United Family partnered with Lubbock-are school districts to raise $15,500 through the company’s school supply drive.

The United Family said in the press release that guests raised a little more than $14,200 through donations at the register. The United Family then donated $1,200 to bring the total to $15,500.

“These funds will go a long way to help provide students in need with the tools they need to achieve success in the new school year,” said Sidney Hopper, president of the United Family.

The funds donated are benefiting Lubbock Independent School District, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Frenship ISD, Roosevelt ISD, Slaton ISD and Shallowater ISD.