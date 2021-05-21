United Family says vaccinated customers, employees don’t need masks

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family updated its mask policy Friday and will allow vaccinated customers and employees to go without masks starting immediately.

According to a release, masks will be required for employees who are not vaccinated. Non-vaccinated customers will be strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Read the full statement by the United Family below:

After careful consideration of the updated CDC guidelines, as of today, we will no longer require face coverings for our guests and team members who are fully vaccinated, unless state or local mandates dictate otherwise. The health and safety of our team and our guests is our highest priority, so masks or face coverings will be required for team members and strongly encouraged for guests who are not vaccinated while in our stores.