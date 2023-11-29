LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets has kicked off its “Fresher for Longer” loyalty campaign that will offer rewards to shoppers with every shopping visit.

United Supermarkets said in a press release in addition to earning points redeemable for free groceries and discounts on food and fuel, guests will earn digital stamps redeemable for MasterChef Food Storage products.

Shoppers will earn one MasterChef digital stamp for every qualifying $10 spent, according to United Supermarkets.

The campaign will run from now until January 16, and will run at United Supermarkets, Market Street, and Amigos stores in Lubbock.