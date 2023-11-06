LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family on Monday confirmed it was not impacted by the recall of nearly 30,000 pounds Tyson’s “Fun Nuggets” after consumers reported finding metal pieces in the dinosaur-shaped chicken.

The United Family said Tyson confirmed none of its stores received the recalled product.

United Supermarkets, Albertsons, Amigos, and Market Street in Texas and New Mexico are NOT affected by Tyson® Brand voluntary product recall involving fully cooked “Fun Nuggets,” item number 10000048153, expiration date, September 4, 2023. This product is being recalled by Tyson® Brand due to possible small, pliable metal pieces. Tyson has confirmed that The United Family division was not affected by this recall, as their records indicate that we did not receive any of the affected product. The United Family

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said there was one reported oral injury due to the metal. Tyson said no other products were affected.