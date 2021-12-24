United Family stores to close at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve, remain closed Christmas Day

(Photo and logos provided by The United Family)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from The United Family.

The United Family is altering normal operating hours in its stores on December 24 and December 25.

Stores will close at 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed for Christmas Day. Stores will resume regular operating hours on December 26.

The United Family knows how important it is for team members to be home sharing special moments with their families during the holiday season. The United Family wishes all its guests a happy holiday season.