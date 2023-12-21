LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family on Thursday announced in a press release all its stores will be closing early at 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Stores in the United Family including United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos will open regular hours on Tuesday December 26, said the release. Its 24-hour locations will resume operations at 6:00 a.m.

Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family reminded its customers, ”This tradition of closing on Christmas gives all our team members the ability to spend important time with their families and friends.”

Additionally, all stores will continue normal operating hours through New Year’s Eve and NEw Year’s Day.