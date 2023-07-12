In this photo illustration, bacon cooks in a frying pan. (Photo from the Nexstar Media Wire; Source: illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos locations are set to host the third annual Bacon Fest from July 15 to August 1.

The United Family said in a press release that a Bacon Fest event will be held on Saturday, July 15 at Market Street at 4205 98th Street from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Bacon will be available for snacking while guests will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with Texas Tech University’s Masked Rider and Raider Red.

The press release said that Bacon Fest will run until August 1 and throughout that time, each location would provide a huge selection of bacon related products. Throughout the store, there will be special bacon creations marked with the Bacon Fest logo.

Some of the featured items during Bacon Fest will be bacon mac and cheese, bacon cookies, ribeye bacon burger, and hatch chile bacon meatloaf.