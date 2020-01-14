United Family to donate 1,000 pairs of socks to Lubbock Salvation Army

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from The United Family:

The United Family will donate 1,000 pairs of socks to the Lubbock Salvation Army following its ‘Pears for Pairs’ initiative.

The donation will take place on Wednesday, January 15 at 10:00 a.m. at the Market Street located at 4425 19th Street.

From October through December of 2019, for each purchase of Rainier Fruit pears, a portion of the proceeds went to purchasing socks to donate to organizations that support the homeless community.

Thanks to United Family guests and Rainier Fruit, a total of 5,000 pairs of socks will be donated to charitable organizations in Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Lubbock, Abilene and Wichita Falls.

WHEN:

Wednesday, January 15

10:00 a.m.

WHERE:

Market Street

4425 19th St.

Lubbock, TX. 79407

WHO:

Joseph Bunting – Produce Business Director, The United Family

Major David Worthy – The Salvation Army

(News release from The United Family)