United Family to donate socks to Lubbock’s Salvation Army through ‘Pears for Pairs’ initiative

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

The United Family will donate 1,000 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army of Lubbock following its ‘Pears for Pairs’ initiative on Tuesday, January 26 at 1:30 p.m. The donation will take place at the Market Street located at 4425 19th St. in Lubbock.

From October through December of 2020, for each purchase of Rainier Fruit pears, a portion of the proceeds went to purchasing socks to donate to organizations that support the homeless community.

Thanks to United Family guests and Rainier Fruit, a total of 5,000 pairs of Hanes® socks will be donated to charitable organizations in Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Lubbock, Abilene and Wichita Falls.

WHO: United Family representatives; Salvation Army representatives

WHAT: Pears for Pairs donation presentation

WHEN: Tuesday, January 26 @ 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Market Street (4425 19th Street)

(News release from The United Family)