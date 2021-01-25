United Family to donate socks to Lubbock’s Salvation Army through ‘Pears for Pairs’ initiative

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Logos provided by The United Family)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

 The United Family will donate 1,000 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army of Lubbock following its ‘Pears for Pairs’ initiative on Tuesday, January 26 at 1:30 p.m. The donation will take place at the Market Street located at 4425 19th St. in Lubbock.

From October through December of 2020, for each purchase of Rainier Fruit pears, a portion of the proceeds went to purchasing socks to donate to organizations that support the homeless community.

Thanks to United Family guests and Rainier Fruit, a total of 5,000 pairs of Hanes® socks will be donated to charitable organizations in Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Lubbock, Abilene and Wichita Falls.

  • WHO:  United Family representatives; Salvation Army representatives
  • WHAT:  Pears for Pairs donation presentation
  • WHEN:  Tuesday, January 26 @ 1:30 p.m.
  • WHERE: Market Street (4425 19th Street)

(News release from The United Family)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar