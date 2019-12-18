United Family to present more than $81,000 to Lubbock Meals on Wheels

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from news release from The United Family:

The United Family will present $81,492.31 to Lubbock Meals on Wheels, on Thursday, December 19th.

The check presentation will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Meals on Wheels, located at 2304 34th street.

“Once again, our guests have joined United Supermarkets in meeting the needs of our community,” said Robert Taylor, CEO of The United Family. “The check presentation is the culmination of the generosity of our guests and our partners at Mrs. Smith’s pies. Adding in our $10,000 donation from United Supermarkets, we are pleased to say this store event will provide Lubbock Meals on Wheels with 16,298 meals, covering their client deliveries for 21 days,” added Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family.

The November fundraiser took place at all 11 United Family locations in Lubbock.

WHO:

The United Family and Lubbock Meals on Wheels

WHAT:

Check Presentation

WHEN:

Thursday, December 19th: 10:30 a.m.

WHERE:

Lubbock Meals on Wheels

2304 34th Street

Lubbock, TX 79411

(News release from The United Family)