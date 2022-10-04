LUBBOCK, Texas — United Food & Beverage Services, a part of The United Family, will host a hiring event and job fair on Thursday, October 6.

It will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Buddy Holly Hall.

According to a press release from The United Family, the hiring event and job fair is for food service positions at Buddy Holly Hall as well as its restaurant Rave On.

The positions offer weekly pay, flexible scheduling, college saving plans as well as full-time and part-time employment options.

“For the banquets team, there are opportunities as bartenders, servers and bussers. For the concessions team, there are openings for clerks. In the kitchen, there are open spots at production cook and dishwasher. Lastly, Rave On is looking for hosts and bussers.” the press release said.

Banquet and concessions team members earn an average of $22 per hour with tips.

Candidates can visit the application portal by texting BHH to 43300. They can also come to the event for on-the-spot interviews. Candidates with a completed application will help expedite the interview process, The United Family said.