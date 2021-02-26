United, H-E-B and CVS offer COVID-19 vaccine

LUBBOCK, Texas — Over 3,000 people received a COVID-19 vaccine at the City of Lubbock’s Health Department vaccine clinic Thursday. But this civic center is not the only place in Lubbock now giving out vaccines.

United, H-E-B and CVS have administered vaccines as supplies allow, but some locations said they have struggled to get enough people through the clinic doors.

“This is a public health crisis, and this is where we can step up and be able to provide for people a way out,” said H-E-B Pharmacy Manager Brandy Blaton.

United, H-E-B and CVS have been receiving allocations from the state or federal governments, with H-E-B also having received doses from the CDC.

“We want it to also penetrate and make sure that we are making these vaccines accessible to our underserved communities,” said District Leader for CVS Health Akash Patel.

United said it has given around 5,000 doses in Lubbock so far and H-E-B around 1,000, while CVS received around 100,000 doses for the whole state this week.

“There is obviously a lot of demand, and the demand has outpaced supply dramatically,” said Director of Pharmacy for United Supermarkets, Tim Purser.

All three locations say appointments fill up extremely quickly, but H-E-B has struggled with folks canceling or not showing up.

“There are a lot of people who want those appointments, so we have lots of people online trying to book an appointment, and I think sometimes people get frustrated with that. But we do want to encourage them to keep trying because if someone cancels, maybe that same day, an appointment will show up. Just continue to try,” said Blaton.

So far, they have not been forced to throw away any vaccines.

“We do have partners in the store who qualify, and we’ll turn to them. Sometimes we have people who qualify who are shopping in the store, and we can get them a vaccine as well,” said Blaton. “Also, if we are filling prescriptions for someone who qualifies.”

United has received around 500 doses a week when they are allocated by the state. H-E-B said it expects 200 to 300 doses every week.

“It’s very limited access as far as allocations go,” said Purser. “But all in all, once we receive an allocation at a location, our goal is to get those doses to people the same week we receive the allocation.”

And all three companies are hoping to expand the number of vaccines they can get and vaccinate as many Lubbockites as possible.

“If we could get more absolutely I mean our team is ready. We are ready to vaccinate everyone in this country!” said Patel.

Currently, neither United, H-E-B nor CVS will take walks-in, but those who meet the criteria can book an appointment online using one of the above links.