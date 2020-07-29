United hosts school supply drive for students in need

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the ninth year, the United Family has partnered with Lubbock area schools to help students in need by hosting a school supply drive.

The drive will benefit Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Frenship ISD, Roosevelt ISD, Slaton ISD and Shallowater ISD.

On Wednesday morning, all six of the Lubbock-area superintendents took to the aisles to purchase school supplies for the upcoming school year.

“Nobody should start day one of school and be at any disadvantage because they don’t have supplies,” said CEO of United Family Robert Taylor.

All superintendents were given $100 to spend to kick off the drive.

“We want all of our kids to start out on a level playing field and we don’t want some starting out not having the tools they need to be successful,” said Frenship ISD Superintendent Michelle McCord.

But this year, with the pandemic, the supplies students need look a little different than just pens and pencils.

“If a kid is virtual they may need something different than the kids doing in person but it’s still such a pleasure just to be able to provide some needs for those who don’t have the means to buy school supplies,” said Lubbock-Cooper ISD Superintendent Keith Bryant.

In addition to pencils and notebooks, masks and hand sanitizer have become necessary supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hand sanitizer was a big item on the shelves and obviously schools are doing everything they can to get as much hand sanitizer as they need but kids are going to need it,” said Bryant. “There won’t be any sharing of materials this year so kids are going to need more than they have needed in the past.”

And while students at Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD will have to bring their own pens and pencils, masks will be provided.

“We are going to follow the governor’s order and if a student doesn’t have a mask we will have plenty of them masks, shields, face coverings, we will have many options in order to keep kids safe,” said Bryant.

But schools hope that this drive will support students in need during this uncertain time

“Some students can’t afford school supplies and that was before a pandemic and as everybody knows many families have been greatly impacted economically by the pandemic,” said McCord.

Normally, United asks the community to donate school supplies, but to limit germ spread they are asking for monetary donations that will then be distributed to the school districts.

The fundraiser started Wednesday and will last until August 11.