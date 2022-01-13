United joins Blue Sand, invites customers to get involved too

LUBBOCK, Texas– The United Family joined several organizations to bring awareness to human trafficking on the South Plains with the Texas Blue Sand Project, according to a release.

The Texas Blue Sand Project is a statewide effort started by the Attorney General’s Office to raise awareness on human trafficking. The project called for people to lay blue sand on the cracks of sidewalks.

United said the sand represents how communities can “prevent victims from falling through the cracks through raising awareness and education.”

Community members were invited to spread blue sand in sidewalk cracks to help spread awareness. United Express locations across Lubbock would have free packets of sand while supplies last.

The following is a press release from The United Family:

On Thursday, The United Family joined local organizations One Voice Home, Voice of Hope and Open Door to kick off the Texas Blue Sand Project and bring awareness to the issue of human trafficking on the South Plains. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

This will be the second year in a row that The United Family has joined these local organizations in promoting the Texas Blue Sand Project, an initiative developed by the Texas Attorney General’s Office to bring awareness to the issue of human trafficking by spreading blue sand in the cracks of sidewalks. The blue sand in the cracks of sidewalks represents how communities can prevent victims from falling through the cracks through raising awareness and education.

“Human trafficking is a horrible reality that happens every day around the world as well as right here in our backyard,” said Angelos Lambis, director of fuel & convenience for The United Family. “Participating in the Texas Blue Sand Project and putting up these stickers are an example of something we can do to help. We are proud to join with these organizations to do our part in raising awareness.”

While supplies last, guests will find free packets of blue sand at all United Express locations across Lubbock. On January 26, community members are asked to join in and spread the blue sand in the cracks of sidewalks across their communities. Community members can share a picture on social media with the #TXBlueSandProject.

“We are so thankful to the United Family for their partnership as we continue our work in the community,” said Kelsey Johnson, with One Voice Home. “We hope everyone joins us on January 26th as we participate in the Texas Blue Sand Project.”

One Voice Home, Voice of Hope and Open Door are organizations in the Lubbock community that work together to provide help for survivors of sex trafficking and sexual assault. While human trafficking can seem like a distant problem, it unfortunately happens everywhere, including in West Texas.

In addition, the United Family is joining the effort by continuing a sticker campaign to help raise awareness while also providing a lifeline to victims. The stickers will be placed in the bathroom of every store and fuel station across the United Family’s area of operation. It will include both a hotline number to call and a number to text.