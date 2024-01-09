LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family announced it will join One Voice Home, Voice of Hope and Open Door on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 10:30 a.m. to kick off the Texas Blue Sand Project on the South Plains in observance of Human Trafficking Awareness month in January.

At the event, the Texas Blue Sand Project will explain the initiative and how it works. The organizations will also speak about the work it does to help sex trafficking survivors from across the region.

The United Family along with its partnering organizations will enlist the help of the community to participate in the project, United said.

The United Family will also use the opportunity to continue its human trafficking sticker initiative across all of its locations and fuel stations. The initiative of placing stickers inside every bathroom not only raises awareness of the problem but also provides information that could help a victim.