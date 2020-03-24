United Market Street gives updates on COVID-19 preventative measures

LUBBOCK, Texas — United Market Street sent out a message Monday that updated customers on steps they’re taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

One of the measures mentioned is a “Contact Free” delivery procedure so delivery drivers can sign for customers when delivering orders.

According to the message, 24-hour pharmacies will remain open for normal hours.

Market Street said it will not accept returns on perishable goods or high volume items temporarily, and has suspended its Raincheck service.

According to the message, team members diagnosed with COVID-19 will receive up to two weeks of replacement pay. Team members asked to self-quarantine by a healthcare provider or the company due to COVID-19 will also be given up to two weeks of replacement pay.

Read the full message by Market Street below:

Like you, we are closely monitoring the Coronavirus pandemic, and acting as quickly as possible to continue serving you to the best of our ability, both in-store and through our various delivery options.

Your Safety is Front of Mind

We have continued to take enhanced measures to clean and disinfect all departments, restrooms and other high-touch points of the store throughout the day, as well as a deep cleanse at the end of each business day.

Cart wipes are located at the front of the store for your convenience. Spacing prompts are being placed on the floor as a reminder for social distancing.

As recommended by state and local health officials, we encourage you to wash, or sanitize, your hands before entering and leaving the store as a courtesy to your neighbors and our teams.

We’ve created “Contact Free” delivery procedures for our team and have changed our signature processes so that our delivery drivers can sign for you when delivering your order, after completing an ID check, if necessary.

Keeping You Supplied

Our doors remain open and we continue to have most essential goods that our communities need. We are replenishing inventory as quickly as possible, all throughout the day.

Our stores have adjusted their hours to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. give our teams the time they need to restock shelves and get ready to serve our community.

Pharmacies remain open for normal hours. Those stores with 24-hour pharmacies will continue to serve guests through the drive-in window 24-hours daily. Delivery is available at all pharmacy locations.

We have also reserved special times for seniors and other shoppers most at risk from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. every Monday and Thursday who must leave home to obtain their groceries.

Our Grocery Delivery, Pharmacy Delivery and Drive Up & Go services are available, and we are doing everything we can to ensure deliveries and pickups are on schedule. We appreciate the patience and understanding our guests have shown as we strive to meet all of our guests’ needs during this critical time.

Temporary Changes

We ask that you continue to respect the quantity limits of select, high-demand items put in place at your store in order to ensure more of your neighbors can find the products they need.

We are not accepting return on perishable goods or high volume items

We have temporarily suspended our Raincheck service. Right now, we may be out of some items indefinitely. We will make every effort to let guests know when they will be in stock again.

For Our Team

The health and well-being of our team remains our top priority. Team members diagnosed with COVID-19 will receive up to two weeks of replacement pay while they are unable to work. If the team member is unable to return to work after two weeks, they will be able to use any other sick leave pay or short-term disability.

We will also pay any team member who is asked to self-quarantine by their health care provider or by our company due to COVID-19 and based on current CDC risk assessment guidelines, up to two weeks of replacement pay while they are unable to work.

Our teams across our stores are truly the people to thank for keeping our stores operating. Working long hours and stocking our shelves to keep up with demand, we truly cannot express enough gratitude for their dedication and commitment these last few weeks.