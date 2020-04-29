United stores to return to normal hours May 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the United Family.

Effective on Friday, May 1, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, United Express and Albertsons Market will return to regular hours of operation in order to serve additional guests, while continuing to limit the number of people in the store at one time. Stores will continue the designated shopping time for guests over the age of 60 and for people with compromised immune systems on Monday and Thursday mornings from 7 to 9 a.m.

One-way aisles, limitations to the number of guests allowed in the store and enhanced sanitation and social distancing practices will continue. All team members are required to wear facial coverings while at work and the public is highly encouraged to wear a facial covering when shopping. Team members will continue COVID-19 screening measures prior to each shift.

Chris James, chief operations officer for The United Family said, “We are remaining as vigilant as ever with all of the sanitation and social distancing practices we began over the last few weeks. As stay-at-home orders begin to relax, we know we will have more guests in our stores, and it is more important than ever for our team members and our guests to adhere to the CDC recommendations.” “Our team members are wearing masks at work to protect our guests and we ask our guests to consider doing the same. I wear a mask to protect you, and you wear a mask to protect me,” James added.

Store hours including pharmacy and United Express locations are linked here. New store hours will be reflected on each store’s web page beginning on Friday, May 1.

To view sound bites regarding the importance of maintaining social distancing, please follow this link. High resolution videos are available by request.

(This is a press release from the United Family)