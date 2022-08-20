The following is a press release from The United Family:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s joined forces to celebrate the beginning of the Teachers on the Rise program for the 11th year — an effort by the two companies to recognize local teachers nominated for their work by their students.

Every month during the school year, three teachers are recognized — one from an elementary school, one from a middle school/junior high and one from a high school. Each winning teacher will receive a $100 gift card from United Supermarkets and a meal for two at the Texas Tech Club. Each student who nominates a winning teacher will also win a $50 American Express gift card from Mrs Baird’s.

At the end of the year, all winning teachers are invited to a banquet where they will have the opportunity to win dozens of door prizes in addition to a $1,000 grand prize.

“We are so excited to once again bring recognition to teachers across the South Plains for the amazing work they do with the children in our communities,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for United Supermarkets. “We know teachers constantly go above and beyond for children. This is just a small way to show them how much we appreciate them.”

“Mrs Baird’s is proud to continue our partnership with United Supermarkets for our eleventh year for Teachers On The Rise,” said Shane Sumrow, representative for Mrs Baird’s. “Both companies were founded in Texas more than a century ago and honoring teachers is a way to give back to our communities who have given so much to us over the years.”

The entry website can be found here: www.MrsBTeacher.com.

