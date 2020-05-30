United Supermarkets and LEPAA introduce “Rave On” at Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

United Supermarkets and Lubbock Entertainment Performing Arts Alliance (LEPAA) announce the fall 2020 opening of “Rave On,” a unique dining experience in Buddy Holly Hall. The name was chosen in homage to the 1958 Buddy Holly hit song “Rave On!” A menu of upscale-casual American cuisine will be offered to guests in outdoor and indoor dining areas.

“Our vision is to offer food and an experience unlike anything else in Lubbock,” said Chris Wilson, executive chef and director of innovation for The United Family. “We expect our guests to be ‘wowed’ by the menu and find the food an exceptional complement to the entire performance venue.”

Thomas Wicinski, executive director of food and beverage for The United Family, will oversee operations for “Rave On” and promises a unique menu.

“We will offer a more flexible style of eating for guests with a menu that includes a variety of steak, seafood and poultry options in addition to vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free choices,” Wicinski said. “Our executive chef, Hector Hernandez, will lead the staff in preparing dishes in house with fresh ingredients,” he added.

Opening in the fall of 2020, the restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from Tuesday through Saturday and will have special dining opportunities associated with theater events and an after-theater lounge. As the exclusive food and beverage partner for Buddy Holly Hall, The United Family’s Rave On will cater corporate events, meetings, weddings and other special events hosted at Buddy Holly Hall. Bookings are available now through The Buddy Holly Hall, 806.79BUDDY.

(News release from The United Family)