United Supermarkets and Market Street hosting job fairs across Lubbock this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

United Supermarkets and Market Street will host job fairs at various locations throughout the week of September 13 across Lubbock. These job fairs will be hiring for all Lubbock United Family store locations.

Prospective team members can text “UNITEDJOBS” to 433-00 to apply or they can just show up to any one of the job fairs. There is a $250 sign-on bonus being offered to all new team members and they can start shifts as soon as this week. Both full-time and part-time positions are available.

The following locations will be hosting job fairs:

United Supermarkets – 1701 50th Street Date: September 14 Time: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Market Street – 4425 19th Street Date: September 15 Time: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

United Supermarkets – 11310 Slide Road Date: September 16 Time: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.



In addition to the sign-on bonus, all positions will have access to the benefits of the United Family like grocery discounts, college savings opportunities, insurance options and more.

About The United Family ®

In its 105th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 95 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

(Press release from The United Family)