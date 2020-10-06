United Supermarkets announces new store in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — During a press conference held Tuesday morning, The United Family announced plans for a new grocery store in Southwest Lubbock.



The ‘United Supermarkets’ store will be located at 114th Street and Slide Road.

The United Family said the store would be open to the public in the summer of 2021.

The store will also include a second location for Evie Mae’s BBQ, a popular restaurant that is located in Wolfforth.

The United Family currently operates 95 stores across Texas and New Mexico under the ‘United Supermarkets,’ ‘Market Street,’ ‘Amigos,’ ‘Albertsons Market’ and ‘United Express’ banners.

The first store opened in 1949.