On Friday, United Supermarkets began delivering flower bouquets to some Lubbock area nurses to celebrate and recognize Nurses Appreciation Day, the official kick-off to Nurses Appreciation Week.

Observed annually on May 6, Nurses Appreciation Day was created to raise awareness of all nurse contributions and commitments as well as acknowledge the vital role nurses play in society. United Supermarkets is proud to take part in this celebration of our healthcare workers.

“First of all, I want to wish all of our community’s nurses a happy Nurses Appreciation Week,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “Nurses, along with all healthcare workers, play a vital role in our communities on a daily basis. We hope our small gift of flowers will be a reminder of the appreciation we have for all that they do.”

Over the past couple of years, everyone has learned to appreciate for just how important healthcare workers are. This includes all nurses from those who serve our communities in emergency rooms to those who help educate the next generation of nurses in our local nursing programs.

About The United Family®

In its 106th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 96 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

