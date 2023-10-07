LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarket celebrated the re-opening of the United Market exhibit in the Lubbock Children’s Museum portion of the Science Spectrum.

“United Supermarkets has been a wonderful partner over the years, and we are so glad to have their support,” said Sandy Henry, president of the Science Spectrum. “In addition to our other exhibits in the Lubbock Children’s Museum, the United Market offers a fantastic opportunity for children to learn about a place they probably often find themselves with their parents.”

United Supermarket said in a press release the partnership gives United the opportunity to continue support for one of the most unique educational opportunities on the South Plains.

The renovations to the United Market include updated signs, baskets, toy foods, and more, according to the press release.