United Supermarkets celebrates teachers with cookie trays to elementary schools across the county

On Tuesday, United Supermarkets is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day by delivering cookies to teachers in elementary schools across the county.

This past year has thrown unprecedented challenges at almost every profession, but none more so than that of teachers. United Supermarkets hopes these cookies will serve as a small treat and reminder about how much this community cares about its educators.

“First of all, I want the teachers in the community to know how much United Supermarkets cares about them and the work they do on a daily basis,” said Sidney Hopper, president for the United Family. “We hope these cookies will be a small reminder of that appreciation. We look forward to continuing our strong support of education in our community.”

United Supermarkets encourages its guests to take a moment and thank an educator today as well as the rest of the week.

About The United Family ®

(News release from The United Family)