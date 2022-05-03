LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

On Tuesday, United Supermarkets celebrated Teacher Appreciation Day by delivering cookies to teachers at high schools across the county.

United Supermarkets hopes these cookies will serve as a small treat and reminder about how much this community cares about its educators.

“First of all, I want the teachers in the community to know how much United Supermarkets cares about them and the work they do on a daily basis,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “We hope these cookies will be a small reminder of that appreciation. We look forward to continuing our strong support of education in our community.”

United Supermarkets encourages its guests to take a moment and thank an educator today as well as the rest of the week.

Schools receiving cookies include: Roosevelt HS, Slaton HS, Abernathy HS, New Deal HS, Shallowater HS, Idalou HS, Frenship HS, FISD 9th Grade Center, Coronado HS, Estacado HS, Lubbock HS, Monterey HS, Talkington HS, Byron ATC, Matthews Alternative School, Lubbock-Cooper HS, Reach Program and Priority Intervention Academy.

(Photo provided in a press release from The United Family)

