United Supermarkets, City of Lubbock hosting clinic Saturday for COVID-19 booster and initial vaccine doses

In partnership with the City of Lubbock, United Supermarkets will host its next COVID-19 booster shot clinic on Saturday, December 4 at the Mae Simmons Community Center. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While the clinic is designed to help guests receive their booster shots, also referred to as an “additional dose,” guests wishing to receive their initial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine may also attend. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna will be available for anyone ages 18 and up. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone ages 12 and up. This clinic will also be expanded to include pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.

For Moderna/Pfizer, boosters are available if a guest received their primary series six or more months ago. For J&J, a guest must have received their primary dose two or more months ago. Guests must also be 18 or older and have their COVID vaccine card to receive a booster shot.

To schedule an appointment at this clinic, guests can call 806-796-7999 or they can use the scheduler link below: https://unitedfamilysched.reportsonline.com/ufsched/program/ms/Patient/Advisory

For those guests who cannot make it to this clinic, they can always contact their store or schedule an appointment online.

To find more information about immunizations or appointments, please refer to our website. For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccines including vaccine eligibility requirements, please refer to the CDC’s website.

