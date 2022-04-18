LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

United Supermarkets and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages are joining forces to host Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Mark Adams for a meet and greet with fans on Wednesday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. The event will take place at the United Supermarkets on Slide Road and 114th Street.

Coach Adams will sign autographs for fans who attend as well as answer questions during a brief Q & A. In addition to Coach Adams, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages will be providing free samples, games and prizes for attendees. This includes a contest to win a dinner at the Texas Tech Club with Coach Adams.

There will also be a DJ and appearances from the Texas Tech spirit squads and Raider Red. With the event lasting from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., autographs will be first-come, first serve.

WHAT: Mark Adams Meet & Greet/Autograph event

WHEN: Wednesday, April 20 @ 5:30-7:00 p.m.

WHERE: United Supermarkets (11310 Slide Road)

