LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech basketball head coach Chris Beard will appear at the United Supermarkets on 4th Street and Milwaukee Avenue at March 5, United announced in a press release.

Beard will arrive at 7:00 p.m. The first 15 guests in line will receive special V.I.P. gifts. Other guests will get the chance to meet Beard and take pictures with him until 7:45 p.m., when a question and answer session begins.

Guests can also enjoy samples of cherry vanilla Coca-Cola and Core Power drinks.