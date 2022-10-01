LEVELLAND, Texas — On Thursday, United Supermarkets presented a $100,000 check to the Wallace Theater in Levelland.

According to a press release from The United Family, the donation will help complete the renovation and restoration of the nearly century-old theater.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to contribute to this project and this community,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family in the press release. “When the Wallace Board of Directors shared their vision for what this place could be, we knew we had to be a part of it. The Levelland community is a special place and, once finished, we hope this theater will inspire a whole new generation with its special experiences.”

“The Wallace Board, staff, volunteers, and Hockley County community are honored to have United Supermarkets as a partner in supporting our renovations that will enable The Wallace to better serve our mission of ‘Creating Experiences that Entertain, Inspire, and Empower,” said Alycyn Keeling, executive director for The Wallace in the press release.

She went on to say once the theater is restored, they want to serve the community through arts, cultural, and educational experiences that include field trips, concerts, outstanding live theatrical productions, educational film events, art shows and more.

The Wallace Theater was built in 1928. For nearly a century, The Wallace Theater has been a cornerstone of Downtown Levelland and has been revived to serve as a hub for community events, entertainment, and the arts in Hockley County.

(Photo provided in a press release from The United Family)

In honor of the donation, the United Supermarkets name will fittingly be fixed to the new concessions stand in the theater.