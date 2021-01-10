United Supermarkets donates $40K to Lubbock-Cooper ISD to help with mobile learning opportunities

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock-Cooper ISD and The United Family:

On January 11, United Supermarkets will present a check for $40,000 to Lubbock- Cooper Independent School District to help provide a boost of technology and mobile learning opportunities for students in the district.

This donation will directly assist the district as it continues its effort to provide students with more technology opportunities as well as mobile learning opportunities.



With an economically disadvantaged student population of approximately 37 percent, this donation will broaden the educational horizons of thousands of current Pirates and their families and students for years to come.



Keith Bryant, Superintendent for LCISD

Robert Taylor, CEO of the United Family

Sidney Hopper, President of the United Family

LCISD Board Members

LCISD Teacher



Check Presentation for LCISD



Monday, January 11 @ 10:00 a.m.



Lubbock-Cooper ISD Administrative Offices (13807 Indiana Ave.)



